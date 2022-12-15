Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say
"At exactly 7.00 o'clock this morning they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014," Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of the city, said on Telegram. "Forty rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers were fired at civilians in our city," Kulemzin said. He cast the attack as a war crime.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk overnight in some of the biggest attacks for years, Russian-installed officials in the annexed areas said on Thursday. "At exactly 7.00 o'clock this morning they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014," Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of the city, said on Telegram.
"Forty rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers were fired at civilians in our city," Kulemzin said. He cast the attack as a war crime. Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kulemzin
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- BM-21 Grad
- Alexei Kulemzin
- Telegram
ALSO READ
Russian rouble trades near 61 vs dollar ahead of OFZ auctions
Russian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move
Russian upper chamber of parliament approves Kudrin's exit as Audit Chamber head
Europe needs to limit Russian influence in Balkans, Italy says
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets