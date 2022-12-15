Left Menu

Delhi's acid attack survivor conscious, continues to be in ICU: Doctor

The 17-year-old acid attack survivor continues to remain in the burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital and is conscious, a doctor said.Two masked men on a bike threw acid on the girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:21 IST
Delhi's acid attack survivor conscious, continues to be in ICU: Doctor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 17-year-old acid attack survivor continues to remain in the burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital and is conscious, a doctor said.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on the girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries. Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, leading to an outrage with many raising questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.

''The patient is conscious, well oriented and afebrile. She has suffered 8 per cent chemical burns on the face. Eyes have also been affected. Treatment is on. Ophthalmologists are also providing conservative and supportive treatment. She continues to be in the Burn ICU,'' a senior doctor said. Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart. There was no immediate response from the e-commerce portal.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led the accused to attack her, Hooda said, adding that he lived in the girl's neighbourhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022