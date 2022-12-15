Left Menu

Delhi Acid Attack: DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid

In the wake of an acid attack on a teenager, the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platform.Police have arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through an e-commerce portal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:29 IST
Delhi Acid Attack: DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of an acid attack on a teenager, the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platform.

Police have arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through an e-commerce portal. Calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern, the DCW sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20.

A 17-year-old girl on her way to school was attacked with acid on Wednesday by two bike-borne youths in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area. The girl is currently in Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022