Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area by the Delhi Police in connection with the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case has matched with samples of her father, police sources said on Thursday.

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts. She was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

''The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar's father,'' a source said.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The report of Poonawala's polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

