Left Menu

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area by the Delhi Police in connection with the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case has matched with samples of her father, police sources said on Thursday.The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkars body parts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:40 IST
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father
Shraddha Walker (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area by the Delhi Police in connection with the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case has matched with samples of her father, police sources said on Thursday.

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts. She was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

''The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar's father,'' a source said.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The report of Poonawala's polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022