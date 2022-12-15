2 arrested with pistols, ammunition in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Two persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, police said on Thursday.

According to a senior officer, one .32 pistol was seized from a person in Dilaji near Diphu on Wednesday night and he was taken into custody.

''In the second incident, we seized a .32 pistol and a few live rounds from another person,'' the officer said.

The man was arrested from Tarabasa in Dokmoka police station area, he added.

