Left Menu

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised with heart problem - palace

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:12 IST
Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised with heart problem - palace
Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the oldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been hospitalised due to a heart problem and her condition has stabilised at a certain level, the royal palace said on Thursday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was taken ill after losing consciousness early on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province and was treated at a local hospital. She was flown by helicopter to Bangkok after her condition stabilised at a certain level, the palace said in a statement.

The princess is one of King Vajiralongkorn's three children who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne under a 1924 Palace Law of Succession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022