Left Menu

Fire breaks out on 22nd floor of Mumbai high-rise

Two fire brigade personnel suffered minor injuries while extinguishing a fire in a 61-storey building in central Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.The fire that started in a flat on the 22nd floor of One Avighna Park building in Curry Road area around 10.45 am was doused after three hours, by 1.50 pm.Earlier, officials had said that it had started on the 14th floor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 17:42 IST
Fire breaks out on 22nd floor of Mumbai high-rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two fire brigade personnel suffered minor injuries while extinguishing a fire in a 61-storey building in central Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

The fire that started in a flat on the 22nd floor of `One Avighna Park' building in Curry Road area around 10.45 am was doused after three hours, by 1.50 pm.

Earlier, officials had said that it had started on the 14th floor. Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer, told PTI that there was no one inside the flat where the fire broke out. The cause of the fire was being probed, he added.

Firemen Ramdas Shivram Sanas (37) and Mahesh Ravindra Patil (26) suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the civic-run KEM hospital. Both were discharged after treatment.

More than ten fire brigade vehicles were at the spot.

In October 2021, a major fire had broken out on the 19th floor of the same residential complex in which a 30-year-old security guard died while saving others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022