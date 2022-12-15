Maha: Man released from jail after finishing 10-year sentence in Nov held for raping, killing 9-year-old girl
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old girl in Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.The 32-year-old accused had been released from jail on November 14 after completing a 10-year sentence in a rape case, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatreya Shinde told reporters.He said the accused, who is a resident of Sonale in Bhiwandi, spotted the girl sleeping near her father in the early hours of December 1, abducted her, raped and killed her.Ten teams were formed to nab the accused.
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old girl in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.
The 32-year-old accused had been released from jail on November 14 after completing a 10-year sentence in a rape case, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatreya Shinde told reporters.
He said the accused, who is a resident of Sonale in Bhiwandi, spotted the girl sleeping near her father in the early hours of December 1, abducted her, raped and killed her.
''Ten teams were formed to nab the accused. Some were sent to Madhya Pradesh and other parts of Maharashtra. We found him in Sonale after CCTV footage of the spot and adjoining areas was checked,'' the Additional CP said.
