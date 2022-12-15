Maha: Dowry harassment case registered against deputy collector-rank official

A case has been registered against a deputy collector-rank official here for allegedly harassing the wife for dowry, police said on Thursday.

No arrest has been made.

The official's wife claimed in her complaint that since she married him in 2018, she was being tortured for dowry, and in 2021 he abandoned her and their son. There was reconciliation and she began to live with him again, but in May this year there was another quarrel and she was beaten up and thrown out of the house, she alleged. A case was registered on Wednesday against the official and his mother under IPC section 498 A (husband or relative of married woman subjecting her to cruelty) and probe was on, police said. PTI COR KRK KRK

