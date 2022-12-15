Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2015 hours: DEL48 BIZ-2ND LD STOCKS Sensex slumps 879 pts as hawkish Fed flattens global markets Mumbai: The Sensex plummeted 879 points while the Nifty crashed below the 18,415 mark on Thursday, in tandem with a global sell-off after the US Federal Reserve increased the interest rate and signalled more hikes in its fight against inflation.

DEL33 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 27 paise to end at 82.76 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined by 27 paise to close at 82.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its hawkish stance dented investor sentiments.

DCM41 BIZ-LD IRCTC-OFS Govt's share sale in IRCTC over-subscribed, investors put in bids worth Rs 3,800 cr New Delhi: The sale of government's up to 5 per cent stake in IRCTC got over-subscribed on the first day of the offer, with institutional investors putting in bids worth Rs 3,800 crore.

DEL29 BIZ-WHEAT-GOVT Wheat stocks seen at 159 lakh tonnes on Jan 1, 2023 as against buffer norm of 138 lakh tonnes: Govt New Delhi: The government on Thursday said wheat stocks in the central pool will be about 159 lakh tonnes on January 1, 2023 as against the buffer norm of 138 lakh tonnes.

DCM9 BIZ-WHATSAPP-RESIGNATION WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits New Delhi: WhatsApp Pay India Vinay Choletti has resigned just after four months he was elevated to the position, according to his details on a professional social media platform.

DCM15 BIZ-RAFALE-FRENCH CONSUL Five components being made in Dassault-Reliance's Nagpur plant to be integrated with all Rafale jets Nagpur: Five Rafale parts being manufactured in the Dassault Reliance Aerospace plant in Nagpur are sent to France to get fitted in all the Rafale jets, not just the Indian ones.

DCM55 BIZ-ZEE-IDBI-NCLT IDBI Bank files insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment to recover Rs 149.60 crore New Delhi: IDBI Bank has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) seeking an insolvency proceeding against the media firm to recover dues of Rs 149.60 crore.

DCM43 BIZ-GROWTH-CREDIT SUISSE India growing faster than official data shows, says Credit Suisse Mumbai: India is growing faster than what is captured by the country's official data, and it presents a case for an upgrade of equities outlook, a Swiss brokerage said on Thursday.

DEL52 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 420; silver tumbles Rs 869 New Delhi: Gold price fell Rs 420 to Rs 54,554 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

