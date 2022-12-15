U.S. sanctions Russian oligarch Potanin and Rosbank -Treasury Dept. website
The United States imposed sanctions on one of Russia's richest men, Vladimir Potanin, and Russian commercia bank Rosbank, according to the Treasury Department website.
Rosbank was purchased earlier this year by Interros, an investment holding company Potanin controls.
