Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Cop's phone allegedly snatched in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Cop's phone allegedly snatched in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A woman constable posted in Greater Noida allegedly had her mobile phone snatched away, prompting police commissioner Laxmi Singh to suspend the in-charge of a police station, officials said on Thursday.

The police have lodged an FIR over the snatching and an ACP-rank officer is separately probing the matter involving the police constable, a senior official said.

''Police constable Alka Chaudhary, who is posted at the Rabupura police station, informed us that that the mobile phone was snatched around 7.30 pm on December 12 when she was headed to Rabupura police station from Dadri,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

''A man, who was inebriated, engaged the policewoman on the pretext of asking directions to a location but fled with her phone,'' Verma said.

In the wake of the episode coming to light, Laxmi Singh shunted in-charge of the Rabupura police station Vivek Srivastava.

A purported video of the police commissioner has also surfaced online in which she is heard apparently talking to Srivastava and saying: ''I don't want such an inspector, I am suspending you right away.'' Meanwhile, in an official statement, police said Inspector Sudhir Kumar has been made the new in-charge of the Rabupura police station.

Prior to this, Kumar was inspector in-charge of the election cell of the police department, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022