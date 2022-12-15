U'khand: STF asked to probe fraud worth crores on pretext of giving govt jobs

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar asked the STF on Thursday to probe a case of fraud in which a large number of people were cheated of crores by a man after being assured of jobs in the state assembly, secretariat and various other government departments, officials said. The Kumaon unit of the Special Task Force (STF) will probe the case, the DGP said, adding that the accused has been identified Ritesh Pandey. Pandey has already been arrested by the police. The STF has been asked to seize all the illegally-earned property of the accused, Kumar said. Pandey is accused of having amassed around Rs 10 crore after cheating people by promising to get them government jobs using his ''influence''. Pandey is wanted in 16 cases lodged in Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Bageshwar and Nainital districts, Kumaon DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne said. His bank accounts have been frozen and efforts are on to confiscate his illegally earned property, the DIG said.

