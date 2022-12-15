Pakistani spy arrested in Chandigarh
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested for allegedly supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, police said on Thursday.
Tapinder Singh, who lived in Sector 40 here, was arrested by the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday, they said.
Singh was produced before a Mohali court, which remanded him to four-day police custody, a police official said.
He had been supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to the ISI for the last four years, he said.
Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Inter-Services Intelligence
- Punjab
- Tapinder Singh
- Sector 40
- Singh
- Mohali
- SSOC
ALSO READ
30 pc drop in stubble burning incidents in Punjab as compared to last year: Minister
Pakistan hands over BSF jawan who inadvertently crossed over this morning in Punjab sector along India-Pak border: BSF official.
Punjab: Pak hands over BSF jawan who accidentally crossed IB
Punjab to rechristen govt schools named after caste
M Paramasivam appointed new executive director of Punjab National Bank