Pakistani spy arrested in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, police said on Thursday.

Tapinder Singh, who lived in Sector 40 here, was arrested by the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday, they said.

Singh was produced before a Mohali court, which remanded him to four-day police custody, a police official said.

He had been supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to the ISI for the last four years, he said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.

