Left Menu

Mexico central bank raises interest rate to 10.50% as expected

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 00:40 IST
Mexico central bank raises interest rate to 10.50% as expected

The Bank of Mexico raised its key interest rate by an expected 50 basis points to a record 10.50% on Thursday as the bank's board tempers its monetary tightening pace amid a slowdown in inflation.

The split decision follows four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes and comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points Wednesday after four consecutive hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022