EU approves new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 16-12-2022 02:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 02:18 IST
The European Union said it approved a new package of sanctions Thursday aimed at ramping up pressure on Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The package, whose details have not been revealed, was approved after days of deliberations during a meeting of the 27-nation bloc's ambassadors.

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, said the package will be confirmed by written procedure on Friday. Details will then be published in the bloc's legal records.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, last week proposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 200 more Russian officials and military officers as part of the new round of measures.

The targets of the latest recommended sanctions included government ministers, lawmakers, regional governors and political parties.

In addition to sanctions on various entities, banks and individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of his family, the EU previously approved an embargo on coal and seaborne oil imports in close concert with Western allies.

