Around 100 people feared trapped in Malaysia landslide -fire department
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 05:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 05:10 IST
Around 100 people are feared trapped in a landslide in Malaysia on Friday, the country’s fire and rescue department said in a statement.
At least 31 people were rescued from the campsite in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur.
