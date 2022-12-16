Tara Morton appointed as next Ambassador to Spain

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Tara Morton as the next Ambassador to Spain.

"Spain is one of our key partners in Europe. As the fourth largest economy in the Eurozone and key member of the European Union, we share a warm relationship across trade, climate change, gender and human rights," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"New Zealand and Spain recently elevated relations between our countries to a Strategic Partnership, reflecting a commitment to strengthen our future collaboration.

"In the face of global challenges, Spain supported New Zealand through providing 274,000 COVID 19 vaccine doses during our 2021 vaccination rollout. We have also appreciated Spain's consistent support for conclusion of the NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Tara Morton is a career diplomat who most recently held the position of manager of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Middle East and Africa Division.

Throughout her 18-year career in foreign affairs, she has had several offshore postings, including Chargee d'Affaires at the New Zealand Embassy in Baghdad, head of the sanctions team at the New Zealand Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and has also served in Cairo.

As Ambassador to Spain, Tara Morton will also be accredited as Ambassador to Andorra, the Holy See, and Morocco and as High Commissioner to Malta.

She takes up her position in Madrid next year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)