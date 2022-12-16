Left Menu

Probe to be opened into fatal fire at Vaulx-en-Velin in France - Interior Minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 12:19 IST
Gerald Darmanin Image Credit: Wikipedia
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a probe would be opened after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, killing 10 people, including five children aged between 3-15.

"We do not know the cause of the fire..there are several scenarios and a probe will be opened," Darmanin said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

