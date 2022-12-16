Left Menu

Mumbai: Two cops held for bribery by ACB

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two police personnel have been nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Friday.

The complainant is an accused in a case registered with Colaba police station in south Mumbai and the two police personnel, including an assistant inspector, sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help him in the case, the official said.

''After the complainant approached ACB, we verified the claims and held the two police personnel in a trap on Thursday while accepting Rs 37,000. The constable was held first and the API was nabbed on the basis of the former's questioning,'' the official said.

Both have been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, he added.

