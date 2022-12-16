French Interior Minister on Vaulx-en-Velin fire: families complained about drug dealing in area
Families had complained about drug dealing in the area where a fire killed ten people, including five children in the early hours of Friday in a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.
"There had been drug dealing reports but it is too early to draw conclusions," Darmanin said during a visit to the site of the fire.
