French Interior Minister on Vaulx-en-Velin fire: families complained about drug dealing in area

Families had complained about drug dealing in the area where a fire killed ten people, including five children in the early hours of Friday in a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

"There had been drug dealing reports but it is too early to draw conclusions," Darmanin said during a visit to the site of the fire.

