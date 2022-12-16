Left Menu

Jordan vows to clamp down on rioting against high fuel prices

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:13 IST
Jordan will apply tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against demonstrators who protest violently against price hikes, after overnight nationwide clashes that led to one fatality, the interior minister said on Friday.

Mazen Farrayeh said in a news conference the government would allow peaceful protests but would not tolerate any rioting that destroys public and private property such as that which took place on Thursday.

