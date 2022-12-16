Left Menu

Man arrested in connection with rape and murder case of minor

A man was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, whose body with injury marks on it was found a day ago, police said on Friday.The minor had gone missing from a wedding in her neighbourhood on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:30 IST
Man arrested in connection with rape and murder case of minor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, whose body with injury marks on it was found a day ago, police said on Friday.

The minor had gone missing from a wedding in her neighbourhood on Wednesday. Her blood-soaked body was recovered on Thursday some distance away from her house, they said. The postmortem examination of the girl confirmed that she was raped before her murder. Based on the findings police have lodged an FIR under sections of rape and murder along with the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said, ''Based on the statements of guests at the wedding event we identified and tracked an accused Nimbu Lal and formed teams to arrest him.'' ''The accused was arrested following a brief encounter with a police team. The accused sustained bullet injuries on both his legs. We have also recovered a country made pistol and some cartridges from his possession,'' said the SP. The accused, a native of a different village under the same police station area, was a guest at the said wedding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

