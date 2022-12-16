Left Menu

3-member MHA team in Nagaland to look into tribal body's statehood demand: Official

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:34 IST
3-member MHA team in Nagaland to look into tribal body's statehood demand: Official
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member committee from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) arrived in Nagaland on Friday and held a meeting with members of Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), which had long been seeking a separate state for the seven tribes that it represents, a senior official said.

The committee, which is on a three-day visit to Nagaland to ''study the demand for statehood'', is headed by advisor to MHA (northeast) A K Mishra, with joint director of Intelligence Bureau, Dr Mandeep Singh, and director of the northeast division, MHA, A K Dhayani, being its two other members, the government official said.

The MHA team arrived in Tuensang in a special helicopter and held a closed-door meeting with the ENPO delegation, led by senior member K Asungba Sangtam, who is also a former Lok Sabha MP.

Efforts to get details of the meeting, however, yielded no result.

The ENPO had recently boycotted the Hornbill festival as it intensified its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

According to the official, the MHA committee is scheduled to hold a series of meetings on Saturday with representatives of the seven tribes -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung.

The team will also interact with the ENPO’s women and student leaders.

The members of MHA committee is set to meet government officials in Kohima on Sunday before flying back to Delhi, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022