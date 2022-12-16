Left Menu

Body of girl found in lake in Hyderabad

The body of a 10-year-old girl who had gone missing from her school was found in a lake here on Friday.A police release said a telephone call was received from the girls father at around noon on Thursday that his daughter, studying in fourth standard, was missing from the school.The police immediately reached the complainant and collected information from the school staff and classmates of the girl to trace her, it said.Special teams were formed, among other measures, to find her, it said.Available CCTV footage was perused which showed her walking alone towards a lake.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:55 IST
Body of girl found in lake in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 10-year-old girl who had gone missing from her school was found in a lake here on Friday.

A police release said a telephone call was received from the girl's father at around noon on Thursday that his daughter, studying in fourth standard, was missing from the school.

The police immediately reached the complainant and collected information from the school staff and classmates of the girl to trace her, it said.

Special teams were formed, among other measures, to find her, it said.

Available CCTV footage was perused which showed her walking alone towards a lake. A dog squad was pressed into service and searches were also carried out till this morning, the release said.

The body of the girl was identified in the lake at around 10.30 AM today and an autopsy was conducted at a State-run hospital. Soon after getting the postmortem report, the case would be finalised, the release said, adding that scientific investigation was on. Some suspects and others were also being questioned.

Meanwhile, TV channels showed the family members, other residents of the locality holding a protest against the incident. They were also joined by some political leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022