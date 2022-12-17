Left Menu

UP DGP forms fresh SIT to probe custodial death of businessman

Updated: 17-12-2022 08:31 IST
A fresh special investigation team (SIT) has been formed on the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police D S Chauhan to probe the death of a businessman in police custody in Kanpur Dehat district.

Balwant Singh (27) died in police custody on the intervening night of December 12 and 13. The post-mortem examination revealed that the deceased had about 24 anti-mortem injuries, including on the chest, face, thighs, legs, hands and soles.

The fresh SIT has been formed on the instructions of the government to ensure a free and impartial probe, an official said on Friday, adding that the previous four-member team, which was formed on Wednesday, was disbanded as its members were from the same district where the custodial death was reported.

Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar and Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar visited Saraiyya Lalpur village on Friday and met the family members of the deceased, the official said.

The new SIT will be led by Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh, Kumar said.

Other officers of the SIT include Tirwa Circle Officer Shiv Pratap Singh, along with two inspectors, two sub-inspectors and two constables, Kanpur Dehat SP Suniti said.

The investigation has been handed over to the Kannauj SP, she added.

Suniti said suspended sub-inspector Prashant Gautam, who was in-charge of the Special Operations Group (SOG), was arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday.

Six more police teams have been deployed to nab the other absconding policemen. PTI COR CDN RC

