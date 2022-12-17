Mehrauli murder case: Poonawala rescinds permission to counsel to move bail application
Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court here.
Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.
''Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30 am,'' the judge said.
