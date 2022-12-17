Ukrainian shells kill three in Russian-controlled village - authorities
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:24 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian rockets have killed three civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Shchastia in Ukraine's Luhansk province, according to Russian-appointed regional authorities.
In a posting on Telegram, Russian-backed Luhansk officials at what they call the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination said U.S.-made HIMARS rockets had killed three people, wounded five more, and destroyed four houses.
Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield account. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kevin Liffey
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Shchastia
- Luhansk
- Angus MacSwan
- Telegram
- HIMARS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian engineers scramble to keep mobile phones working
Official says over 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war
Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes - Kyiv
Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes - Kyiv
Madrid latest Ukrainian embassy to receive 'bloody package' with animal eyes