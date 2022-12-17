Left Menu

Man dead, two women injured in fire at Mumbai building; patients from adjacent hospital shifted elsewhere

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 16:24 IST
Man dead, two women injured in fire at Mumbai building; patients from adjacent hospital shifted elsewhere
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old man died and two women were injured in a fire that broke out in a building adjoining a hospital in suburban Ghatkopar here on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

After the fire, 22 patients undergoing treatment in the adjacent hospital were shifted to another medical facility as a precautionary measure, they said. The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of a hotel located on the ground floor of the six-storey 'Vishwas' building in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, an official said.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and firefighting operations, he said.

''Three persons, who were trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire brigade personnel and rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital,'' he said.

Qureshi Dedhia was declared dead at the hospital, the official said, adding that 18-year-old Taniya Kamble sustained 20 per cent burn injuries, while Kulsum Shaikh, 20, suffered from suffocation due to the fire.

''As a precautionary measure, 22 patients undergoing treatment in the adjoining hospital, were shifted to another medical facility,'' he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022