New battalions of PAC to be set up in Shamli, Bijnor district: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said new battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary will be set up in Shamli and Bijnor districts. He said the government has also given its consent for establishment of three more women's battalions.

Speaking at PAC's Foundation Day ceremony here, Adityanath said 1,262 posts have been sanctioned for each of the three women's battalions to be set up in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Badaun. Besides, 1,029 posts for SDRF, 433 posts for security of Lucknow Metro and 381 posts for Noida Metro have also been approved by the government, he said.

Adityanath said the UP government is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the force and has sanctioned funds from the State Disaster Response Fund for the purchase of motor boats and equipment for PAC's 17 flood relief companies. ''A total of 1,231 PAC personnel have been posted as pilot drivers in UP 112,'' he said. For smooth functioning of the traffic system, 645 platoon commanders have received training of traffic sub-inspectors whereas 75 platoon commanders and 301 head constables have been sent for traffic training, he said. Ninety per cent of the jawans from PAC have been sent on deputation to the SSF constituted for the security of courts and other establishments, he said. the CM said 997 personnel from PAC have been sent on deputation as jail warden. ''Every effort is being made to strengthen the PAC so that it can face the upcoming challenges. Modern INSAS rifles and bulletproof helmets have also been provided to PAC jawans. The process of providing bulletproof jackets is going at a fast pace. ''I assure you that the state government will work with all due diligence to uplift your efficiency, quality, welfare and morale, keeping the interests of all jawans on top priority,'' Adityanath said. The chief minister said the PAC is known for its bravery and has always worked diligently to face challenges of internal security not only in UP, but also in various other states. During the last five-and-a-half years, 1.60 lakh recruitment took place in the police in a transparent manner. Quality training was provided to them and the capacity of training was also doubled, he said. The government has revived 46 companies that were wound up and appointed more than 41,000 personnel in the PAC and provided them training.

During the ceremony, the chief minister presented badges to those who got promoted. Winners of various competitions were also rewarded, the UP government said in a statement. In 1940 during the Second World War, 13 companies of UP Military Police were raised to deal with internal security and increased to 36 companies during the war period.

The reorganisation took place in September 1947 during which 11 battalions (86 companies) were raised. In 1948, the UP Military Police and UP State Armed Constabulary were amalgamated into the Provincial Armed Constabulary, the statement said.

The PAC was created to prevent frequent deployment of the Army during grave law and order situations.

Even though it was meant to serve only in Uttar Pradesh, the PAC has over the years been deployed across the length and breadth of the country, it added.

