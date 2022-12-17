Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed in Ludhiana, police recovers phone within 2 days

The Ludhiana police on Saturday recovered the mobile phone of a Norwegian cyclist within two days of it being stolen from him during his solo world bicycle tour in the city.

Two people have also been arrested in this regard, they said.

''Espen Lilleengen, a Norwegian citizen on a world bicycle tour, lost his personal belongings to snatchers in Ludhiana. Taking swift action Ludhiana police arrested the culprits within two days and handed over the mobile to the victim after recovery,'' the Punjab Police said in a tweet.

The police also posted a video on their Twitter handle in which Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu is seen handing the recovered mobile phone to Lilleengen.

The Norwegian national in the video said, ''I want to thank the state police and police of Ludhiana. I finally got my phone back." PTI SUN NB NB

