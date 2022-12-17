Left Menu

PFI crackdown: Court gives Maha ATS 30-day extension to file charge-sheet in arrest of 5 functionaries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 17:53 IST
PFI crackdown: Court gives Maha ATS 30-day extension to file charge-sheet in arrest of 5 functionaries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Saturday granted a 30-day extension to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) to file a charge sheet in connection with the arrest of five members of the now-banned Popular Front of India for alleged unlawful activities and waging war against the country.

The five were among the 20 persons held from across the state by the ATS as part of nationwide multi-agency raids helmed by the National Investigation Agency in September this year.

The probe agency had approached the special court seeking an extension of 90 days to file the charge sheet claiming the investigation was still under progress.

However, Judge AM Patil granted the probe agency 30 days to file the charge sheet.

Over 100 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI and its affiliate groups were held in raids across several states in September for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities, including waging war against the nation. Subsequently, the Central government imposed a ban on the PFI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022