UP: Partially decomposed body of 12-year-old boy found in pond

The partially decomposed body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a marriage ceremony was recovered from a pond here, police said on Saturday. Station House Officer Ashutosh Singh said, Shivam went missing from a marriage on December 9.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 17-12-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 21:15 IST
The partially decomposed body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a marriage ceremony was recovered from a pond here, police said on Saturday. Station House Officer Ashutosh Singh said, ''Shivam went missing from a marriage on December 9. His body was recovered from inside a sack that was seen floating in a pond.'' The body was sent for postmortem examination. Based on the complaint registered by family members, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on December 9, the SHO said.

