Ukraine says it restored power to almost 6 million people in last 24 hours
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 00:31 IST
Ukraine has managed to restore power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours after massive Russian strikes against the electricity generating system, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
"Repair work continues without a break after yesterday's terrorist attack," he said in a video address.
