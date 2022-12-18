Left Menu

Youth assaulted by father of harassed girl in K'taka, taken into custody

They allegedly tied him to a pole and beat him.Police who arrived at the spot took him into custody.A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act against the accused on the complaint from the girls parents.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-12-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 11:18 IST
A 25-year-old man, who allegedly misbehaved and sexually harassed a girl, was tied up and beaten up by her father and his two friends in Mulki here, police said.

The youth had followed the girl on his motorbike on December 13 and behaved indecently with her.

The girl's father and his friends, who tracked the accused, found him at the spot where the girl was harassed on Saturday. They allegedly tied him to a pole and beat him.

Police who arrived at the spot took him into custody.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused on the complaint from the girl's parents. The accused also filed a complaint of assault with the police.

