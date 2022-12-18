Left Menu

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 18-12-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 15:44 IST
Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official said on Sunday.

The Salang Tunnel, which is around 80 miles north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion. It is a key link between the country's north and south.

According to Said Himatullah Shamim, a spokesman for Parwan province, Saturday night's tunnel explosion killed at least 19 people, including women and children.

He said survivors remain trapped under rubble and that the number of casualties could rise.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8.30 pm.

Parwan's health department has received 14 dead and 24 injured so far, according to local official Dr. Abdullah Afghan.

There are five women and two children among the dead, he said, and the rest are men who are severely burnt and cannot be recognised.

Molvi Hamidullah Misbah, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, said earlier on Sunday that the fire was extinguished and that teams were still working to clear the tunnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022