Mumbai: History-sheeter, one more person held with mephedrone worth Rs 1 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 18:23 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were nabbed allegedly with 500 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 1 crore by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police, an official said on Sunday.

The men were held along the Eastern Express Highway stretch in Sion East by the ANC's Bandra Unit with 500 grams of high quality mephedrone, he said.

''The two are members of a drug syndicate and have been placed under arrest. The main accused has 18 cases against his name, including that of murder, since 2006. He was also externed from the city for two years in 2021,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

