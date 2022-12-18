Mumbai building fire: Two remain critical, 7 discharged

The condition of two persons among the 12 injured in a fire in a building in suburban Mumbai a day earlier continues to be critical, an official said on Sunday. He said seven people were discharged from a hospital while the condition of two persons, including an 18-year-old girl, is critical, he said.

A 46-year-old man died and 12 persons, including four police personnel, were hospitalised for inhaling smoke after the blaze broke out in a building adjacent to a hospital in Ghatkopar on Saturday afternoon, officials had said.

The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of a hotel located on the ground floor of the six-storey building, following which 22 patients undergoing treatment in an adjacent hospital were shifted to another medical facility as a precautionary measure.

The four police personnel had rushed inside the building to rescue the trapped persons. They were admitted to the hospital due to the inhalation of smoke along with eight others.

