Chief of Staff of Indian Army's Training Command visits Nepal

An Indian Army team led by Chief of Staff of Army Training Command (ATRAC) Lieutenant Gen J S Sandhu arrived here on Sunday on a week-long visit.

The visit is part of the high-level observation and study visit as agreed between the governments of Nepal and India during the meetings of Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group of Security Issues (BCGSI) to regularly exchange visits of high and medium level officers of the two countries, according to a statement issued by the Nepal Army.

During the visit from December 18-24, Lt Gen Sandhu will call on Nepal Army chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma and hold discussion on various contemporary issues.

The team will visit Command and Staff College, Nepal Army Academy, Nepal Army War College, Birendra Peace Works Training Centre and Military Battle School.

The team will also visit some religious and tourist sites of Nepal.

“The Nepal Army has expressed confidence that such visits by high-level army officers of the friendly country will further expand and strengthen relations between the two military organisations,” said the statement.

