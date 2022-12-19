Nine drones shot down in Kyiv's airspace early Monday - Kyiv's military administration

Nine Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down early on Monday in Kyiv's airspace, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Air alert continues in Kyiv," the administration said. "The enemy is attacking the capital with 'Shahed' barrage ammunition. Air defence is being at work."

