Left Menu

Woman kills husband after quarrel over his liquor consumption

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 19-12-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 09:05 IST
Woman kills husband after quarrel over his liquor consumption
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly killed by his wife following a quarrel over his liquor consumption, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Peerpur village in Koti area here, they said.

Vinay Raj (27) had an argument with his wife Radha over consumption of liquor following which, she allegedly killed him, Additional Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narain said.

On Sunday morning, the woman approached police claiming someone had killed her husband. However, prima facie, it appears that Radha committed the crime using a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Following a complaint by the victim's brother, the woman was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022