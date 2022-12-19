Left Menu

Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of policeman - state media

The government vowed to take tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against people who protest violently against a squeeze in living conditions. Police said over forty security personnel were wounded in the clashes where protesters smashed cars, burnt tyres and mounted road blocks to close a highway in some of the most widespread civil unrest in recent years.

  • Country:
  • Jordan

Three Jordanian police personnel were killed in a raid on hideout of suspected killers of a policeman in the southern city of Maan, a police statement said on Monday.

The police said one of the suspects believed to be a militant was killed. The statement said investigations were ongoing on the incident. Tensions have mounted in Maan and several cities in southern Jordan in particular after sporadic strikes by truck drivers protesting against high fuel prices.

A senior policeman was killed on Thursday night by gunshots fired by rioters who clashed with security forces who had entered a neighbourhood of the desert city of Maan to quell riots, authorities said. The government vowed to take tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against people who protest violently against a squeeze in living conditions.

Police said over forty security personnel were wounded in the clashes where protesters smashed cars, burnt tyres and mounted road blocks to close a highway in some of the most widespread civil unrest in recent years. The authorities said they arrested 44 people in connection with the unrest among over 200 suspects wanted by the authorities in connection with the troubles.

