Norway's King Harald hospitalised, in stable condition
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 19-12-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's King Harald was hospitalised on Monday with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the royal household said in a statement.
The 85-year-old monarch was in a stable condition, it said. The king has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- King Harald
Advertisement