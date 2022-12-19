Left Menu

Swedish Supreme court stops extradition of suspected Gulen sympathiser to Turkey

Sweden's Supreme Court on Monday said it had blocked the extradition of a Turkish man accused by Ankara of taking part in a coup attempt in 2016. The court said the man was accused of taking part in the coup and being a supporter of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who Turkey says was behind the attempt.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 19-12-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 15:33 IST
Sweden Supreme Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
"It is clear in this case that there are several hindrances against extradition," the court said in a statement. The court said that the allegations in part related to a political crime and that there was a risk of persecution based on this person's political views.

Finland and Sweden both asked to join the alliance in May in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but their bids require the approval of all 30 NATO member states, including Turkey. Anakara has made a series of demands that it says Sweden and Finland need to meet in order for it to give the go-ahead to the Nordic countries' memberships.

