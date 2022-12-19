Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks Western leaders for wide range of weapons systems

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:35 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked Western leaders meeting in Latvia, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to supply a wide range of weapons systems.

"I ask you to increase the possibility of supplying air defence systems to our country, and to help speed up the relevant decisions to be taken by our partners," Zelenskiy asked Sunak during his speech on a video link, addressing a meeting in Riga of leaders of countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force. The British-led grouping, configured to respond rapidly to crises in the Northern Europe, is made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

While Western allies, led by the United States, have been supporting Ukraine with funding, military training and deliveries of air defence systems and other weaponry, Kyiv has said still more was needed to sustain its campaign against Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

