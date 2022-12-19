UK to push ahead with Rwanda migrant plan as soon as possible -PM's spokesman
19-12-2022
Britain wants to push ahead with its plan to send migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Monday, after London's High Court ruled it was lawful.
The spokesman also said the government was ready to defend against any further legal challenges to the policy.
