Left Menu

UK to push ahead with Rwanda migrant plan as soon as possible -PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:43 IST
UK to push ahead with Rwanda migrant plan as soon as possible -PM's spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain wants to push ahead with its plan to send migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Monday, after London's High Court ruled it was lawful.

The spokesman also said the government was ready to defend against any further legal challenges to the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022