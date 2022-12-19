Left Menu

Cattle smuggling: Delhi court issues warrant to produce TMC leader Anubrata Mandal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:44 IST
Cattle smuggling: Delhi court issues warrant to produce TMC leader Anubrata Mandal
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday issued a warrant to produce Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, lodged in an Asansol jail, in connection with a money laundering case related to the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh issued the production warrant on a plea moved by the ED’s Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana. Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the CBI in the same case on July 11.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it registered the money laundering case following an FIR by the CBI in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of the BSF.

The FIR alleged that Mondal, along with Kumar, other public servants and private persons, was involved in the multi-crore rupees cattle smuggling racket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022