Left Menu

Sebi moots measures to strengthen investor grievance redressal mechanism

The existing partially- online mode can be enhanced much further by effective use of tools, technologies and platforms which will enable an end-to-end online experience for investors, intermediaries, mediators and arbitrators in conducting the arbitration process online, Sebi said.Presently, in case an investor is facing any issue, the investor first approaches the concerned intermediary for resolution of the complaint.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:17 IST
Sebi moots measures to strengthen investor grievance redressal mechanism
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed ways to strengthen the existing complaint redressal process in the securities market by making use of online dispute resolution mechanisms.

In its consultation paper, the regulator has suggested measures to deepen the existing Market Infrastructure Institution or MII-administered mediation and arbitration mechanism by making these processes more accessible and effective.

MIIs are stock and commodities exchanges and depositories.

Further, Sebi said these processes should be conducted online on an end-to-end basis using the capacity, technology, and other assistance of online dispute resolution institutions and proposed to modify the existing processes for the benefit of the investor.

The proposed modifications in the existing MII-administered mediation and arbitration mechanism include re-labelling the IGRC (Investor Grievance Redressal Committee) process, providing for a sole mediator or arbitrator irrespective of the amount of the dispute, and abolishing appellate arbitration system.

One of the suggestions is to extend the MII-administered mediation and arbitration mechanism for resolution of investor grievances against all specified securities market intermediaries.

This will make the grievance redressal processes more simplified, streamlined and efficient for the investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public on the proposals till January 9.

Sebi has proposed that the IGRC be re-labelled as a panel of mediators. When matters arise, a sole mediator should be appointed for conducting online mediation or conciliation process. Such a process is expected to be concluded within 21 days or three weeks (currently 15 working days) from the notification of the mediator.

If the consensual resolution is not arrived at within the given period, then the matter should be referred to online arbitration at the request of a disputing party, as per the consultation paper.

To reduce the costs for the parties concerned, it has been proposed that all matters, irrespective of the amount of claim, should be dealt with by a sole arbitrator, and accordingly, the requirement of a panel of arbitrators will be discontinued.

The regulator has also proposed doing away with the appellate arbitration system. This is aimed to provide finality to the award by an arbitrator, end the two-tiered arbitration process, reduce the costs for the parties, eliminate the coordination issues in forming a panel and enable availability of a higher number of arbitrators for resolution of matters.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the MII-administered conciliation and arbitration mechanism happened online, using video conferencing tools. The existing partially- online mode can be enhanced much further by effective use of tools, technologies and platforms which will enable an end-to-end online experience for investors, intermediaries, mediators and arbitrators in conducting the arbitration process online, Sebi said.

Presently, in case an investor is facing any issue, the investor first approaches the concerned intermediary for resolution of the complaint. If the investor is not satisfied with the resolution, a complaint is lodged with the SCORES portal.

In case, the investor is still unsatisfied with the response, then he or she can opt for MII-based mediation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022