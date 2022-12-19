Left Menu

U.N. chief to convene 'no-nonsense' climate summit in 2023

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:46 IST
U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday he will convene a "no-nonsense" climate ambition summit in September next year, urging leaders from government, business, civil society and finance to step up with "new, tangible and credible" action.

Guterres also said he "will not relent in the pursuit of peace in Ukraine in line with international law and the United Nations Charter." A key principle of the founding U.N. Charter is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

