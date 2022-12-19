Left Menu

K'taka BJP MLC hints at bringing private member's Bill for banning halal certification

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:52 IST
K'taka BJP MLC hints at bringing private member's Bill for banning halal certification
  • India

A ruling BJP MLC in Karnataka has sought to introduce a private member's Bill that is said to be aimed at banning halal certification, during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature here.

N Ravikumar, who is also state BJP general secretary, had written to Chairman of the Legislative Council, seeking permission to introduce a Bill to amend the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to ban any private person or organisation from issuing certification of foods.

The December 12 letter states that the Bill seeks to ban any private organisation or an individual from advertising with a claim that a religious institution has certified the food product.

The letter claims the proposed amendment will not put any financial burden on the government and will, rather, bring in an additional revenue of Rs 5,000 crore for the state exchequer.

Though the proposed Bill is said to be aimed at banning halal certification, the letter does not give details on this specifically.

Some Hindutva groups have been carrying on a campaign against halal certification in recent times.

Asked about the MLC planning to introduce a private member Bill which reportedly seeks to ban halal certification, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, ''Let's see when it comes; private member bill has its own position. We will see what it is.'' PTI KSU RS HDA HDA

